“The coach and I are like a married couple” – Real Betis captain admits to heated arguments with Manuel Pellegrini

On Wednesday, it was revealed by muchodeporte.com that Real Betis captain Andres Guardado furiously left the Benito Villamarin mid-match after being substituted at half time against Girona in the last fixture before the winter break.

The Mexican midfielder had been furious with the decision to withdrawn, as was head coach Manuel Pellegrini with the veteran’s reaction. As such, an argument between the pair is said to have broken out the following day at training.

Speaking to Radio Sevilla (via Marca) 24 hours later, Guardado admitted to the story, and also revealed that it’s not the first time that he has been locked in a heated exchange with the Chilean manager.

“The coach and I are like a married couple, we love each other a lot and we argue as well. That doesn’t have to scare anyone, I don’t see the fuss over an argument. I don’t like this kind of thing that is internal to leak out, but yes, it happened. We discussed, it was a strong discussion, but it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“In three and a half years there has been a bit of everything, it has given a lot. Everyone wants to win, we want the best for the team and nothing more. My relationship with the gaffer is perfect, it would be silly of me to have problems with him because of him I’m here. I’m realistic, he was the main reason why I stayed for another year, but that doesn’t mean that when I see things I tell them, as often happens.”

Real Betis fans will be pleased that there is no long-lasting effects of these arguments between Guardado and Pellegrini. However, it could be a bit worrying for club captain and manager to so often be at odds with one another.