Real Betis on verge of selling club captain in wake of heated argument with head coach Manuel Pellegrini

Having already signed a new defensive midfielder this month, that being USA international Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis are now set to move one on in the coming days.

With Cardoso, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Sergi Altimara and Andres Guardado as options in the position, before even taking into account the injured Guido Rodriguez, Betis are now well covered in terms of pivots. As such, the decision has been made to allow the sale of the former, who will soon return to his homeland of Mexico.

As per Relevo, Guardado is very close to joining Liga MX side Club Leon. The 37-year-old has been keen to leave Betis at the end of this season, but his departure will now be brought forward by six months.

Guardado, who is Betis’ club captain, confirmed recently that he came to blows with head coach Manuel Pellegrini after the draw with Girona last month, and as it turns out, that ended up being his penultimate match for Los Verdiblancos (he played against Granada last Saturday).

It’s not clear whether that altercation contribution towards Guardado being sold, but either way, Real Betis have now lost a very experienced head in the dressing room, as well as a strong leader. It could have a detrimental effect ahead of the second half of the season.