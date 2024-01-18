Barcelona President visits dressing room following Real Madrid humiliation

Barcelona are certainly in crisis management mode after being comfortably beaten by arch rivals Real Madrid, following months of dour performances. Ahead of their potential banana skin away to Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey, President Joan Laporta has tried to arrest the morale problem in Can Barca.

A day after Xavi held a long conversation with his players and staff before training on their return to work, Laporta went down to the dressing room at the Ciutat Esportiva, as per Relevo. Laporta appealed to the players for unity and commitment amid their problems, and was flanked by Vice-President Rafael Yuste and Sporting Director Deco too. Under-pressure manager Xavi Hernandez was also present.

The latest coming out of the Catalan capital is that Deco is looking at potential alternatives to Xavi for next season, but the message is that he will remain at the club until the end of the season.