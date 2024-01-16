Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez tells squad to improve attitude or throw away season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is under severe pressure to improve both performances and results, and has told his players that they are not putting sufficient effort in currently. The Blaugrana coach did not speak to them after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Real Madrid, instead saving the debrief for Tuesday.

Xavi held a long and sincere talk with the squad on Tuesday before their training session, as per Sport, where he told his players if they were to achieve anything this season, they needed to put in more effort. While previous significant defeats and poor results have been followed by Xavi explaining to players that they were not carrying out their tasks on the pitch to the level they need to, citing systemic issues, this chat was more focused on attitude. He told the players they were not showing the required commitment.

The Barcelona coach also admitted some of the responsibility was partly that of the coaching staff, and encouraged his side to put the Clasico defeat behind them, and start turning things around now. His view was that there is still time for them to do so.

The media in Catalonia have certainly turned their spotlight on Xavi in recent months, and it feels as if he is now fighting to remain in his position. Reports on Tuesday morning claimed that defeats in the Copa del Rey and Champions League could see him out of a job before the end of the season.

