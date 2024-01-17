Deco considering Brazilian manager as summer Xavi alternative for Barcelona job

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is facing real questions over his future currently, as he struggles to inspire a response from his team to their poor form. Looking ahead to the summer, it would appear he is just as much out as he is in at this point, despite having a year left on his deal. Certainly Barcelona are weighing up alternatives to Xavi, and Sporting Director Deco is looking at another of his compatriots.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta, like Deco a Brazilian naturalised to play for a European nation in Italy and Portugal respectively, used to be a teammate of the current Sporting Director. Motta and Deco crossed paths for three years at Can Barca, playing together in midfield. The former has been one of the names linked to the Blaugrana as a potential option down the line due to his impressive form with Bologna in Serie A.

Xavi: "I'm not going to be a problem for Barça. The moment they tell me I'm a problem, I've already left. I'm a Culer. As long as I'm here, I'll continue giving my all. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 17, 2024

Catalan daily Sport have carried news from Esport3 saying that Motta is in Deco’s mind a firm option for the job, noting that the pair have a long-standing relationship that has endured since Motta left Barcelona. His side are currently seventh in Italy, but he has been widely praised, both for their football and their results, leaving them just two points of the Champions League places. Previously Motta had short-lived spells at Genoa and Spezia.

Importantly, Motta is out of contract this summer. Xavi has said that he will not hold the Blaugrana to ransom if they want to sack him, but even if they do, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford a major release clause, or major wages, so the fact that Motta would be available for free is a big plus in his favour. The same might not be the case for other managers linked with the position, such as Imanol Alguacil at Real Sociedad and Michel Sanchez, although Rafael Marquez at Barcelona Atletic is the other alternative that has been mentioned most frequently, who would also cost nothing.