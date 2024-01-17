Sevilla use Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood to troll Getafe following Copa del Rey victory

Sevilla booked their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday, defeating Getafe 3-1 at the Coliseum. Two goals from 23-year-old striker Isaac Romero proved to be the difference between the two sides on the night.

In the aftermath of the game, Sevilla were very vocal on social media, bigging up Romero in particular. They used Mason Greenwood to do this, with the Manchester United loanee being used to troll his current club.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sevilla also used Sergio Ramos, who scored the opening goal against Getafe, to further stick the knife into Greenwood, who had a quiet evening at the Coliseum.

Sergio Ramos emptying his back pocket after the game tonight: pic.twitter.com/aexb2HMcNA — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2024

Getafe have been very active on social media this season in terms of talking up Greenwood, and this has been loved by their supporters, and also those of a Man United persuasion who are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old winger. On this occasion, Sevilla have used it – rather humorously – top their advantage.