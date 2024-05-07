Getafe President reveals only side that have asked him about Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Getafe President Angel Torres has revealed that only one club has asked him about Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood – Barcelona.

Manchester United plan to cash in on the 22-year-old, and Getafe have made it clear that they would like to hold onto him, but are unlikely to be able to meet their demands. Their hopes of doing so likely come down to a fresh loan deal, but they do have a 20% sell-on clause on Greenwood.

Torres has told RadioMarca that the only other side that has expressed an interest in Greenwood were Barcelona.

“Atletico have not asked me, the only one who has asked me was Laporta when he was here. I spoke with him and Deco and they asked me because they like the player.”

“If it depends on the boy and his parents and the club, I think he will continue another year. In Manchester, the sports director who I spoke with last week, if there is a good offer, they would like to sell because he is not going to return there. But if it depends on his family, the fans and so on then I think he will stay, we recovered him after 16 months not playing. We are going to have to wait a month and a half or two months. (…) What I think is that he is going to stay.”

“To sign, all the teams, not only Barcelona, ​​also Getafe, Atletico… we need to first sell and then buy. That’s why it’s going to be a long summer. The situation of Spanish football is that first it needs to sell and then buy. It’s the problem that 80% of the clubs have.”

In recent months, Barcelona have been distanced from a deal, while Atletico Madrid remain linked with Greenwood. Naturally, it should be noted that any side interested in Greenwood would first go to his agents, and then Manchester United.

Torres would also go on to reveal that Getafe were planning on increasing the capacity at the Coliseum from 16,500 to 19,000. Getafe have remained in La Liga for the last six seasons, spending just one of the last 20 years in Segunda. Over the next two years, Getafe intend to renovate the area around the Coliseum, and add a roof to the stands.

“We’re going to close it and modernise it. It is a good ground, we can continue playing there for many years. It’s the objective between my eyes,” Torres remarked. Finally, he confirmed that manager Jose Bordalas would be remaining at the club this summer, with two years left on his deal. Bordalas has been linked to the Sevilla job in recent months.