Copa del Rey round-up: Sevilla, Athletic Club and Mallorca all progress into quarter-finals

The round of 16 for the 2023-24 Copa del Rey got underway on Tuesday with three matches played. Getafe took on Sevilla at the Coliseum, Athletic Club hosted Alaves, with the later game being Mallorca’s trip to Tenerife.

Getafe 1-3 Sevilla

Sevilla may have had a very disappointing season so far, but they are looking good to go far in the Copa after defeating Getafe. Isaac Romero was the hero for Los Nervionenses as his two second half goals ensured progression. Sergio Ramos had opened the scoring inside eight minutes, before Jaime Mata’s quickfire equaliser.

Athletic Club 2-0 Alaves

Athletic Club continued their excellent season by making into the last eight of the competition, defeating Basque rivals Alaves at San Mames. Both goals would come from Asier Villalibre, who spent part of last season on loan at the team he scored against.

Tenerife 0-1 Mallorca (AET)

It took Mallorca until the 120th minute to find a way past Segunda side Tenerife. It finished goalless in normal time, and it had looked like going to penalties, but Cyle Larin’s last minute goal sent the Balearic side into hysterics – and the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.