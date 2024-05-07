Sevilla run into obstacle with top managerial target

Sevilla are still deliberating over their coach for the next season, as current manager Quique Sanchez Flores nears a potentially costly top-half finish. If Sanchez Flores reaches that milestone, then his deal will be extended for a year, and Sevilla would have to pay him off, while one of their top alternatives also just doubled in price.

As per Relevo (via ED), Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca was one of the preferred targets for Sporting Director Victor Orta. However Leicester lifting the Championship title and securing promotion to the Premier League has increased his release clause from €5m to €10m, a fee that a financially stricken Sevilla cannot afford.

Simultaneously, Sanchez Flores’ continuity is gaining more traction in Nervion. Other targets included Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez, who is keen to move abroad, and Getafe’s Jose Bordalas, who will remain at the Coliseum, according to their President Angel Torres. Osasuna’s Jagoba Arrasate is out of contract this summer, and remains available.