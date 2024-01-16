Xavi Hernandez has just one backer on Barcelona board, Deco pushing for replacement to be appointed

Xavi Hernandez’s future as Barcelona head coach is looking increasingly precarious, particularly in the wake of Sunday’s humiliating defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. Despite this, the 43-year-old looks set to remain in his position for the time being.

This is because Xavi retains the full support of president Joan Laporta, who continues to trust in the project that Barcelona is currently undertaking. However, as it turns out, he is only one who continues to believe in Xavi, as El Chiringuito have reported that the rest of the board have lost faith.

🚨 "LAPORTA se está quedando SOLO". 💣 "Está AGUANTANDO él a XAVI, DECO quiere a RAFA MÁRQUEZ". Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/iHpgwEBpSO — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 16, 2024

This includes Sporting Director Deco, who is advocating for Rafa Marquez, Barca Atletic head coach, to be promoted to first team manager. For now at least, that won’t happen because Laporta continues to trust in Xavi.

There’s no doubt that the pressure is firmly on Xavi to get Barcelona out of its current hole. However, it does look like he will afforded some time to get things right.