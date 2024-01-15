Xavi Hernandez not in danger of losing manager’s job at Barcelona despite crushing Real Madrid defeat

Following Sunday’s humiliating defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, the pressure on Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has increased tenfold. As such, it has been reported that the club’s hierarchy have lost confidence in the 43-year-old manager, which could mean that the walls are closing in.

However, the final decision on Xavi’s future as head coach will be made by president Joan Laporta, and for now, not much has changed. Sport have reported that Laporta continues to trust Xavi, and as such, he will continue to back him – he told him as much after the full time whistle in Riyadh, with the pair being seen talking in the aftermath of the match.

For now, Laporta continues to trust in the project that Xavi is leading, although it’s clear that big changes need to be made in the first team. Barcelona’s result and performances have not been good enough for the last few months, so Xavi needs to buck up his ideas – and fast.