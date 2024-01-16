Real Madrid present final offer to Kylian Mbappe, club want “written guarantees” from PSG forward

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is one that appears to be changed day-by-day. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that he can now negotiate with other clubs. Real Madrid want him, although they won’t wait too much longer to secure his signature.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have now presented their final offer to Mbappe, and they won’t budge from his position. Furthermore, they want an answer in the very near future, so that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible.

If Mbappe does say yes to Real Madrid, it is reported that they want “written guarantees” from the 24-year-old so that he does not U-turn on his decision, similar to what happened back in 2022.

It’s clear to see that Real Madrid have lost plenty of trust in Mbappe, and you can hardly blame them following the events of two years ago. They are desperate for a quick solution, although at this stage, it looks like Mbappe wants to take his time over the matter.