Real Madrid delighted with 28-year-old’s recent performances – but still intend to sell him this summer

Real Madrid have been on top form over the last few weeks, and that culminated in winning the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, having thumped Barcelona in the final. One of the unsung heroes of their time in Riyadh was Ferland Mendy, who has made the left-back position his own in recent months.

Mendy was expected to lose the position when Fran Garcia re-joined from Rayo Vallecano last summer, but the added competition has seen the 28-year-old return to his best level. This has delighted Real Madrid, and especially head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who recently labelled Mendy as the best left-back in the world in terms of defensive ability.

Despite this, Relevo say that Real Madrid still intend to sell Mendy in the summer, in order to make way for the arrival of Alphonso Davies. Los Blancos are desperate to sign the Canadian international from Bayern Munich, and the likelihood is that he will join if he doesn’t sign a new contract at the German champions.

Real Madrid will be especially pleased that Mendy has likely increased his value ahead of the summer transfer window. He will continue to be counted on between now and the end of the season, before he is expectedly sold on.