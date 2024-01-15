Second Manchester United star jets into Andalusia ahead of completing Sevilla move

Sevilla have been making moves in the transfer market. Halfway through the winter window, they are about to make their fourth signing. Lucien Agoume and Stanis Idumbo Muzambo have already joined from Inter Milan and Ajax respectively, while there will soon be a double signing from Manchester United.

On Sunday, it was reported that young striker Mateo Mejia would be arriving on a free transfer, the 20-year-old will pen a four-and-a-half-year deal in the coming days. He will also be joined by Hannibal Mejbri, for whom an agreement with Man United was agreed in the last 24 hours.

🚨⚪️🔴 Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla, here we go! Agreement completed on loan with buy option clause, approved by Man United. Buy back clause also expected to be confirmed as final detail soon. Sevilla already wanted Hannibal last summer, deal finally done. 🇹🇳 Medical next week. pic.twitter.com/cPlQPSUQlx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2024

Hannibal will join on loan until the end of the season, with Sevilla having the option to make the deal permanently, courtesy of a €20m buy clause. The Tunisian midfielder has already jetted into Seville, and he spoke to the media upon arrival.

🔴 Hannibal Mejbri acaba de aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Sevilla ▪️El francotunecino llega cedido con opción a compra de alrededor 20 millones de euros procedente del Manchester United ▪️ Al igual que Agoumé, será inscrito con ficha de filial pic.twitter.com/f0SVmSFQFN — Mario Míjenz García (@MarioMijenz) January 15, 2024

It’s clear that these signings have been much-needed by Sevilla, who currently sit 17th in the La Liga table. Hannibal will hope that he and the rest of the new signings can inspire Los Nervionenses to move away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks and months.