Sevilla sign Manchester United starlet on deal until 2028, confirmation to come in next few days

Sevilla have had a very difficult start to 2024 on the pitch, having lost both La Liga matches (vs Athletic Club and Alaves). However, they have been making good moves in the boardroom, as signings are needed for Quique Sanchez Flores’ underperforming squad.

Lucien Agoume has already arrived from Inter Milan on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he will soon be joined by Manchester United youngster Mateo Mejia. Sevilla have finalised terms with the Premier League giants to sign the 20-year-old Colombian striker on a free transfer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

🔴⚪️ Mateo Mejia signs for Sevilla on four year and half deal, valid until 2028. It’s all done with Man United and it will be official next week. Exclusive story, confirmed. https://t.co/yVt1MOOeOK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2024

With Youssef En-Nesyri away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations for the next few weeks, it was imperative for Sevilla to sign a striker to compete with underperforming duo Mariano Diaz and Rafa Mir. Mejia should provide youthful exuberance to a very old squad, and this could be key as Los Nervionenses look to avoid a relegation battle.