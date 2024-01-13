Second Atletico Madrid striker in crosshairs of Saudi Arabia, “mega offer” could come this month

January could turn out to be a very busy month for Atletico Madrid. Angel Correa has been heavily linked with departing for Saudi Arabia, and this could have a domino effect on potential arrivals, with reports that two signings could be sought if the Argentine forward does end up leaving.

Interestingly, Correa isn’t the only Atleti striker wanted by the Middle East. Relevo note that Al-Shabab are very interested in signing Alvaro Morata, whom they showed interested in last summer. The report states that a “mega offer” could even arrive before the winter transfer window closes.

However, even if it’s an astronomical offer, it’s highly unlikely that a deal would be done. Morata has no intention of leaving Atleti mid-season, although the situation could certainly change at the end of the campaign.

Morata has been in excellent form for Atletico Madrid this season, so it’s very good news for them that he has no plans to leave the club in January. However, if Correa does go, another forward will be needed.