Leading La Liga marksman surprised by Arsenal interest – “I haven’t spoken to the club”

Earlier this week, it was reported from England that Arsenal are very interested in signing Borja Mayoral, to the point that they had submitted an offer to Getafe for the 26-year-old striker.

The Premier League side are in need of a new striker, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz having struggled as number 9s this season. By constract, Mayoral has been in spectacular form, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions this season, in just 22 appearances. He is also joint-second top scorer in La Liga (12), one behind Jude Bellingham.

Mayoral has been asked about this interest from Arsenal, and as per Mediaset (via Estadio Deportivo), he admitted to being in the dark over the situation, although his main focus is on Getafe.

“It’s news that has surprised me too. I haven’t spoken to the club or my agent. I’m very focused on Getafe, on a day-to-day basis.”

Getafe will have little interest in selling Mayoral mid-season, especially given his recent form. He would well be the difference between a place in Europe or not for the 2024-25 campaign.