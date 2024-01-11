Arsenal submit €25m bid for second top-scorer in La Liga – report

Arsenal are on the hunt for a lethal finisher in the January transfer window, and have reportedly submitted an offer for one of the most clinical players in La Liga this season. Only Jude Bellingham (13) has scored more goals than Getafe forward Borja Mayoral, who has 12 so far this season in just 19 La Liga appearances.

The 26-year-old has 15 goal contributions in 22 games overall, and his form has been crucial in pushing Getafe towards the European race this season. Coming through at Real Madrid, Mayoral is a classic number nine, who thrives of poacher’s efforts in the box. It looked as if he was set to be a solid, hard-working striker, but this season he has been in inspired form, delivering on his early promise. He has already scored more league goals at the halfway stage than he ever has before in a top domestic league.

Sources in England, as carried by Diario AS, say that Arsenal have submitted a €25m offer to Getafe, but that it has been rejected. If Los Azulones are to wave farewell to their top scorer midway through the campaign, then they are asking for €45m to do so.

Given his age and the timing, Getafe are within their rights to demand a premium from the Premier League side. From an Arsenal perspective, spending in excess of €30m for a striker that has only managed to score at this rate once comes with an inherent risk. If they believe Mayoral is making the leap though, then it could equally prove to be bargain.