Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa and family robbed at gunpoint – report

Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa has been targeted by a violent robbery at his home in the Spanish capital.

As per an exclusive report from COPE, four armed hooded men entered the player’s home and demanded jewellery and cash be handed over.

Correa and his family were at the house at the time of the robbery with the report stating they were held at gunpoint by the assailants.

💥 @RuizAntonito CONFIRMA el robo en la casa de Ángel Correa, futbolista del @Atleti 😱 Varios desconocidos han entrado a punta de pistola en el domicilio del argentino mientras estaba él y su familia en el interior 💰 Se han llevado dinero y joyas pic.twitter.com/j97AuuNBAV — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 13, 2024

Police have been notified, with an investigation ongoing into the crime, however, there are no indications of Correa or any of his family members suffering injuries during the incident.

Further details will be confirmed in due course and Correa and Atletico Madrid are expected to release a public comment in the coming days.

The Argentinian international had recently returned from Spanish Supercopa duty in Saudi Arabia and Atletico face a rematch with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey last 16 on January 18.

Correa’s availability for the game will be decided in consultation with the club.