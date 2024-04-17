Atletico Madrid preparing summer clear-out, four “certainties” identified as sale candidates

Atletico Madrid have had a disappointing season, which continued on Tuesday as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund. Diego Simeone wants better in 2024-25, and as such, significant arrivals are being prepared.

In order for Atleti to be able to afford these signings, sales will be made to free up money. Mario Hermoso is primed to depart as his contract runs out at the end of the season, and according to Marca, four more players have been identified as “certainties” to be sold: Stefan Savic, Saul Niguez, Angel Correa and Memphis Depay.

🚨 Saúl, Correa, Memphis and Savic are the chosen players to leave this summer. Only Hermoso’s departure is guaranteed.@marca pic.twitter.com/iMHaG4CscA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 17, 2024

Atletico Madrid are keen to make as much money as possible this summer from selling these four, which would go towards signing replacements. In the case of Depay and Correa, Samu Omorodion is primed to return to the first team next season after his loan spell with Alaves, so it makes sense for at least one to go.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez