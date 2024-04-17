Atletico Madrid to appoint new head of scouting looking towards squad revolution

After Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League in depressing fashion, Los Colchoneros are wasting no time in looking towards the summer.

As per Matteo Moretto on Relevo, Atletico are waiting to see their place confirmed in the Champions League next season before undertaking a major squad makeover, where they hope to replace at least two players in defence, midfield and attack, depending in part on exits. Currently Atletico sit four points ahead of Athletic Club in fifth, who they play in 10 days time.

They will appoint a new head of scouting in Juanan Perez to aid them in their search for upgrades. He previously worked at Real Betis, Alaves and Getafe, following a spell at Atletico Madrid between 2013 and 2016.

In defence, Mario Hermoso is set for the exit door, Stefan Savic is a likely departure and Gabriel Paulista is yet to hold talks with the club, as he will be a free agent in the summer too. Saul Niguez’s future is ‘hanging by a thread’, and they will consider offers for him, as well as other midfielders. Up front, Memphis Depay is out of contract, and Atletico will consider offers for Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, none of them being assured of their future.

Atletico have been largely scrupulous in recent summers with the additions of Rodrigo de Paul and Nahuel Molina standing out as major investments amidst a series of budget additions. It seems clear that Atletico must invest this summer, but if they do not bring in money via the market – few of their players look likely to – it will require Chairman Miguel Angel Gil Marin to dip into his pocket.