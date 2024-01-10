‘We’re most optimistic with Pedri’ – Xavi Hernandez gives Barcelona injury update ahead of Supercup semi-final

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has declared that star midfielder Pedri is the closest to returning out of the trio of injured players that have travelled with the team to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup. The Canary Islander was injured shortly before the Christmas break for Barcelona, and much to Blaugrana frustration, Inigo Martinez and Joao Cancelo went down in the week prior to the Supercup.

Osasuna stand between Barcelona and the final, and Los Rojillo will be highly motivated to secure their first trophy. Xavi will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso and Gavi, who are still recovering from surgeries, but he explained there was a chance that Pedri could see action on Thursday evening.

“The one closest to having minutes is Pedri. We’re hopeful with him, but we will see how he is in training, but in theory he is feeling fine. Cancelo looks difficult for tomorrow at least, perhaps he will be there for the final if we make it. Inigo is not practically discarded.”

Barcelona have struggled to control matches, as admitted by Xavi himself, in recent months, and the absence of Pedri has no doubt been a factor in that. The 21-year-old was just starting to look sharp again before his latest muscle injury. Such is the concern over his fitness issues though, that few are relying on him being available for the second half of the season. If he is, he could be decisive for Barcelona.