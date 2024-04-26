Barcelona call Bundesliga side to enquire about availability of winger

Barcelona will need to make sales this summer before they make signings, and especially big ones, but they are still scouring the market for options that could improve their squad. One of those is Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

El Chiringuito report that last week Barcelona made a call to Bayern to enquire about Sane’s availability this summer, although there was no information on the Bavarian response to that idea. Sane does have just a year left on his deal though, and is reportedly open to leaving Bayern this summer.

Bayern’s stance with all of their stars, as has been seen with Robert Lewandowski or Alphonso Davies, is that if they do not sign new deals, then they will consider offers for them. Exactly how much Barcelona can offer is another matter, and it may be that the agent is using that interest in order to extract a better deal from Bayern.

There is potential for plenty of talks between the clubs though, with Bayern seemingly interested in two Barcelona stars that the Catalans are open to selling this summer. With the Blaugrana prioritising a left winger after a pivot this summer, logically Sane could become involved as part of those negotiationsm and would fulfil a need.