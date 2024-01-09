Second source confirms Atletico Madrid talks with Argentine World Cup-winner

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been keen on bringing another deeper midfielder in since the summer, and it looks as if he may have to go without for the rest of the season. However multiple reports now say they have one in the works for the summer.

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is still yet to sign a new deal with the club, and is now able to negotiate with anyone. The World Cup-winner has been associated with a number of sides, including strong links to Barcelona, but Atletico appear to have stolen a march. While Guido is ageing too, many have interpreted the Betis signing of Johnny Cardoso as a tacit acknowledgement that Rodriguez may leave for free.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Atlético de Madrid is negotiating for Guido Rodríguez. They want him, but there is still no verbal agreement. [🎖️: @gastonedul] pic.twitter.com/E3HEEyYouN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 8, 2024

After a report last week that Atletico had tied up a deal for Rodriguez, Gaston Edul has contradicted that report, saying that no agreement has been reached, but he does confirm that talks between the two are ongoing.

Rodriguez has been a long-term target of Simeone’s, and given he is available on a free, Los Rojiblancos will no doubt be delightful to fulfil one of his wishes without spending much. Rodriguez is currently out until March following knee surgery, which may well impede any desire from Betis or Atletico to do a deal in January at a small fee.