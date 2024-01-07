Atletico Madrid Real Betis

Atletico Madrid reach pre-contract agreement with World Cup winner ahead of summer move – report

Over the last two transfer windows, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been desperate to sign a new defensive midfielder. It did not happen last summer, and it doesn’t look like being the case against this month, which will no doubt be a massive frustration for the Argentine manager.

However, it looks to be that Simeone will get his wish for the start of next season. This is because Pedro Morata has reported that Atleti have reached a pre-contract agreement to sign Guido Rodriguez when his deal at Real Betis expires in the summer.

Rodriguez’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the last couple of months. Barcelona and Manchester United have both been linked with signing him, but it now appears that Atleti have won the race for the World Cup winner’s signature.

Real Betis have been resigned to losing Rodriguez when his contract expires, and it now looks that this will be the case. Atletico Madrid will be pleased to secure this deal, although Simeone would have ideally loved him for now (but they can’t, as he is currently recovering from a broken leg).

