Newcastle United eyeing up “difficult” move for Barcelona defender this month

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of transfer speculation involving Barcelona’s three main central defenders: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen. The former has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, while other reports have suggested one of the other two could be sold next summer as a way of easing the club’s financial concerns.

At this stage, it looks most likely that Christensen would be the one to leave, given that he has struggled for regular minutes this season, with Araujo and Kounde both appearing to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Last week, it was reported that Barcelona would look to move Christensen on in the summer, but he could be sold this month instead. As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are considering a move for the Danish international, although a deal is said to be “difficult” due to the Premier League side’s financial constraints.

If nothing happens on this front this month, there is a good chance that transfer links are renewed closer to the summer. At this stage, it seems increasingly likely that this season could be Christensen’s last at Barcelona.