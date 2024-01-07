Barcelona considering shock decision to transfer-list starting defender ahead of possible summer sale

Towards the end of 2023, it was reported that Barcelona would be re-signing Chadi Riad in the summer. The Moroccan youngster joined Real Betis at the start of the season with a loan deal with an obligation to buy, but the Catalans have already announced their intention to trigger the buyback clause that exists in the deal.

It means that head coach Xavi Hernandez will have Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Riad as centre-back options next season, while Eric Garcia is also projected to be back at the club following his loan spell at Girona. Six first team players will surely be too much, so sales will be planned.

Perhaps surprisingly, Sport have reported that Barcelona are considering selling Christensen in the summer. The Dane has greatly impressed since arriving from Chelsea in 2022, but he has struggled to be a regular starter this season, especially due to the arrival of Inigo Martinez.

Christensen has arguably been Barcelona’s most consistent centre-back over the last 18 months, but it’s clear that Xavi values Araujo and Kounde more. Given that he should garner a high transfer list, it probably makes some sense for him to be sold, although it’s not necessarily the right decision.