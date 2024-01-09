Manchester City tried to sign 18-year-old Barcelona talent last summer

Barcelona just about managed to pip Europe’s elite to the signing of roque from Athletico Paranaense last summer, agreeing a €61m deal, €31m of which were variables. The fact that Barcelona gave him a seven-and-a-half year contract is a further illustration of how Barcelona are working around economic constrictions too. Had it been for money, Roque would have gone elsewhere.

The 18-year-old Brazilian received interest from a number of top European clubs last summer, as is the case for many of Brazil’s biggest prospects, and according to MD, Manchester City got as far as making an offer. Pep Guardiola’s side offered Roque a much larger deal than Barcelona, but Roque thanked them for their interest before declining the offer in favour of the Blaugrana.

Xavi: "Vitor Roque and Lewandowski can play together. I think they can adapt perfectly and Vitor can play well in various positions. Today Lewy played a very good ball for Vitor, they will understand each other well." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2024

While several years ago this might have seemed like a much larger sacrifice, these days it is the norm. The chances are that most players Barcelona sign currently will have the chance to earn more money elsewhere, given their new salary structure, and the wealth on offer in the Premier League. Fortunately Barcelona can offer a global prestige and lifestyle that many players seek in order to attract players, otherwise their years of economic struggles would have been even more difficult.