Barcelona forced into reshuffle for Spanish Supercup following double injury blow

Increasingly few are willing to make excuses for Xavi Hernandez regarding Barcelona’s performances, but there is no doubt that injuries have been a constant thorn in their side, preventing any sort of continuity. Just as Xavi had set out a strategy for the Spanish Supercup, he has had to shuffle his pack again.

According to Sport, Xavi was considering using a back three in the Spanish Supercup semi-final with the recovery of Inigo Martinez. Yet the Basque defender’s injury, ten minutes after he returned to action on Sunday, has forced Xavi to rethink whether he wants to use a back three, which would be made up of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.

In addition, Joao Cancelo’s injury also complicates matters, as he fits the wing-back role perfectly. He could be back for the final, but is out of action for the semi-final against Osasuna.

Alejandro Balde is back after missing the Barbastro game, and if Xavi does want to use three at the back, he will likely occupy the left flank, with Raphinha probably best suited to the opposing role on the right.

If Xavi opts for a back four, then one of Jules Kounde, youngster Hector Fort or veteran Sergi Roberto will be favourites to come into the back line. Their defensive issues have been a huge problem for Xavi this season. Since Inaki Pena came into the side, he has conceded 15 goals in 9 games, and with little sign of Barcelona becoming an offensive juggernaut, it is hard to envisage them getting far this season without an improvement at the back.