Barcelona could have key man back for Spanish Super Cup as Xavi Hernandez provides promising injury update

Barcelona’s injury problems worsened on Thursday when Joao Cancelo was forced off against Las Palmas with a knee complaint. The Portuguese was revealed to have suffered a MCL sprain, which is expected to keep him out of action for about two weeks.

That would see him miss Sunday’s Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro, as well as next week’s Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh. However, head coach Xavi Hernandez has opened a window of opportunity of the 29-year-old defender to be back fit for the trip to Riyadh, as he told the media on Saturday (via MD).

“He’s fine, and in principle, he will travel to Saudi Arabia.”

Having Cancelo back would be a major boost for Barcelona, as they go in search of their first trophy of the season. The on-loan Manchester City star has been excellent since arriving during the summer, and his presence at either full-back position makes Xavi’s side all the more better.