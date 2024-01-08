Kylian Mbappe camp release statement suggesting he will take his time over future decision

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both doing their level best to maintain at least an image of power in the negotiations, but Kylian Mbappe remains the master of his destiny – at least that is the image is that the French forwards camp want to put out.

Multiple reports have emerged in recent days, with contradictory information on Mbappe’s future, but the consensus appears to be that Mbappe has not reached an agreement with either Los Blancos or PSG.

On Monday afternoon, RMC released a statement from Mbappe’s camp stating as much, but also noting that he will not respond to pressure from the media.

“There is no agreement around Kylian’s future, especially since there are no discussions started about it. No type of influence could also dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, consideration or decision,” said the statement.

Talk in the Spanish capital has been that Real Madrid want clarity on Mbappe’s decision before February, when the transfer window shuts. What is clear is that all three sides are leaking their versions of events to the press, in order to try to set the table in a manner that suits them. It may well be true that Real Madrid will go after Erling Haaland of Manchester City should they be turned away by Mbappe for a fourth time, but that information making it out at this stage seems a clear strategy to show Mbappe that he is not irrepplaceable.