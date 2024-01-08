Real Madrid have affordable price tag for Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Two years ago Real Madrid were involved in the races for both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, ending up with neither. With Mbappe top of the agenda again, Los Blancos look as if they will turn to Erling Haaland if their efforts to sign the Frenchman fail again.

Amid a flurry of conflicting reports on the future of Mbappe, Diario AS maintain that he has a further week to accept Real Madrid’s offer before they turn their attentions elsewhere. Elsewhere means Haaland, with plenty of speculation over whether he is a realistic prospect. Starring at the top of the pitch for Pep Guardiola, they have little need or intention to sell.

The price tag given to him has always been €200m and upwards, but the Madrid daily reference that agent Rafaela Pimienta has been careful to keep the door open to a move for Haaland -“Our clients know that we always leave them clear options to choose their future themselves.”

Given those statements, the reality of his situation is that the €200m price tag would be for Premier League rivals, but were the Norwegian to move abroad, then his price would be ‘closer to €100m than €200m’.

That is considered an affordable price by Real Madrid, and Haaland is interested in making the move too. Whether Los Blancos go after him this summer will likely depend on Mbappe, but the door will be kept open to a move down the line by both Madrid and Haaland.

Manchester City have always been clear that they will not retain players that do not want to be there, although there are some players they will fight harder for than others. Few players at the top of their game have left the club for mammoth fees. Yet with Haaland, who has previously declared an ambition to play in multiple leagues, the chances of him remaining there for a decade seem slim. One thing is clear – Real Madrid want a Galactico signing up front this summer.