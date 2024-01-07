Kylian Mbappe considering Premier League offer ahead of Real Madrid – report

Kylian Mbappe will make a key call on his future in the coming weeks with Real Madrid waiting.

The France captain finds himself faced with three possibilities as he enters into the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

His deal at the Parc des Princes will expire at the end of the campaign and the former AS Monaco forward remains a top target for Real Madrid.

Madrid had looked to be the only realistic destination for Mbappe, following their failed move to sign him in 2022, despite retaining the option to sign another extension at PSG.

However, as per an exclusive report from The Times, Mbappe is ready to reject Real Madrid’s offer in favour a move to the Premier League.

Kylian Mbappé is unimpressed by Real Madrid’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month. The France superstar wants to further explore a range of options — including a free agency switch to the Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/VPBH3CWMNZ — Times Sport (@TimesSport) January 7, 2024

Real Madrid will not amend their offer to Mbappe, and they want an answer over his intentions before the end of January, but Liverpool remain on red alert with the 25-year-old ready to look at every available option in 2024.