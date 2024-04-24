Kylian Mbappe position at Real Madrid already decided – French superstar accepts challenge

While the idea of signing Kylian Mbappe has never really been in serious doubt at Real Madrid, the question of exactly how he would fit in, or how others would fit around him, has been raised often. A good headache for Carlo Ancelotti undoubtedly, but one that could cause issues – but won’t.

The latest coming out of the Spanish capital is that Mbappe’s role next season has already been decided. During his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has made it clear that he prefers to play on the left side of attack, allowing him more space and a chance to face goal.

Naturally that is the role that most frequented by Vinicius Junior, and openly the position that Rodrygo Goes prefers too. Diario AS say that Mbappe has accepted the idea of playing through the middle as a number nine next season though. The reason is linked in part to his desire to win the Ballon d’Or. Whether it has been sold to him, or he has decided, being a nine is seen as the best place to rack up the goals, and give him the numbers to make a Ballon d’Or argument.

Playing in a side containing Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz, being closest to goal will mean chances. Already of 41 goals in 43 games this season, the thought of Mbappe increasing his output next season in enough to make La Liga defences perspire.

Until their Copa del Rey win over Barcelona last season, it looked as if Ancelotti was on shaky ground, but perhaps he is the best manager to welcome Mbappe to the club. An expert at managing star egos, Mbappe will arrive into a dressing that is almost unanimously behind Ancelotti, and certainly one that so far has been unwilling to accept outsized personalities.