Carlo Ancelotti calls for patience over Arda Guler’s Real Madrid role

Arda Guler still has work to do as he looks to secure a regular squad spot at Real Madrid.

The Turkish international has endured a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital but he was finally handed a club debut by Carlo Ancelotti this weekend.

Los Blancos kicked off their Copa del Rey title defence with a 3-1 win away at Arandina and Guler started against the fourth tier side.

The former Fenerbahce winger posted on social media to thanks fans for their support after his delayed debut.

I'm very happy to have worn this legendary jersey and won my first match. The first of many beautiful days… VAMOS!🤍 pic.twitter.com/fnKLZ2cXHe — Arda Güler (@10ardaguler) January 6, 2024

However, despite the expectation of a new rising star in Madrid, Ancelotti has called on fans to keep in mind Guler’s age and lack of experience.

“He played an hour at a good level. Obviously he’s not at the physical level yet, but he’s shown quality”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He has personality and character, which is important to do well at Real Madrid.”

Guler is set to keep his place in Ancelotti’s plans for the incoming Spanish Supercopa, but he is likely to be used as a substitute in Saudi Arabia, with Ancelotti resting a host of players against Arandina.