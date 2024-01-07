Carlo Ancelotti critical of Real Madrid forward in spite of match-winning performance

One of the best pieces of news for Real Madrid this season has been the emergence of Brahim Diaz following his start to the season, where he barely got a look in. However manager Carlo Ancelotti is still demanding more from the former Milan creator.

Brahim started against Arandina in their 3-1 Copa del Rey win on Saturday, winning the penalty for Joselu Mato to open the scoring, and then scoring the second just a minute later with a lethal effort rifled into the corner. Yet Ancelotti was not overly impressed with his performance as a whole.

“He missed a lot of passes, but he was decisive in the penalty, in the second goal and in the assist for the third,” he told MD.

“We started the game well, but then we missed passes and lost a little control. Then in the second half we corrected it,” the Italian said.

Real Madrid face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final on Wednesday, and ahead of that match, he might be sharpening the instincts of his forwards. Brahim is more likely to start on the bench during that match, with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham likely forming the attack. However at times Ancelotti has used all four including Brahim, and there is a good chance that he gets a shot off the bench.