Sevilla risk losing out on Manchester United starlet as Everton make last second attempt

Sevilla have been making plenty of moves in the early stages of the 2024 winter transfer window. David Datro Fofana and Lucien Agoume are both close to joining on loan from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively, while they have also enquired about Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun.

The moves don’t stop there. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Nervionenses are favourites to sign Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri until the end of the season, although recent developments have now seen Everton enter the race at the last minute.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Everton are trying to hijack Sevilla loan move for Hannibal Mejbri as contacts are taking place today. 🔴⚪️ Hannibal picked Sevilla over Freiburg and OL — still in talks with Man United, nothing done… but Everton are now also showing interest. Up to Hannibal now. pic.twitter.com/p4krcLaiKi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

Hannibal himself opted for Sevilla over Lyon and Freiburg, although with Everton now in the picture, his choice could change again. At this stage, no club has reached an agreement with Man United, so the situation remains very open.

Sevilla look determined to bring in as many reinforcements as possible this month, as they look to turn around their early season misfortunes. They may be able to get Hannibal, although at the moment, it’s far from guaranteed.