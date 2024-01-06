Sevilla continue making significant movement on transfer front, Bayer Leverkusen star latest to be targeted

Sevilla are determined to turn out their poor first half of the season. Now under the stewardship of new head coach Quique Sanchez Flores, who has lost two of his first three matches in charge, Los Nervionenses are hoping to move clear of the relegation zone for the second successive campaign.

In order to do this, reinforcements are required. Sevilla already look close to signing Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana and Inter Milan midfielder Lucien Agoume on loan deals, and another attacker could also be heading to the Andalusian giants in the coming days/weeks.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla have contacted Bayer Leverkusen over the possibility of taking Sarder Azmoun for the remainder of the season. The Iranian international striker has struggled for playing time at Roma, where he is currently on loan, so the German side could look to move him around.

🚨⚪️🔴 Excl: Sevilla have approached Bayer Leverkusen for Sardar Azmoun in order to understand if possible to sign him and break current AS Roma loan. Sevilla are working to sign two strikers, David Datro Fofana deal advancing as priority as revealed. 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/Bdlx3GCuRT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

With Youssef En-Nesyri now away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, Sevilla desperately need solid attacking options, and they would have that with Fofana and Azmoun. If both arrive, it would not be a surprise to see Rafa Mir moved on, given his own lack of playing time this season.