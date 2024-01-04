Sergio Ramos launches tirade at Sevilla supporter in post-match interview – “Shut up and show some respect!”

It was another disappointing evening on Thursday for Sevilla, whose poor season continued with a 2-0 defeat at home to high-flying Athletic Club . It is a result that means Quique Sanchez Flores’ side are in 16th, just one point ahead of Cadiz, who occupy the final spot in La Liga’s relegation zone.

Understandably, there was plenty of frustration from the home support at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. One fan opted to take his anger out on Sergio Ramos, who has being interviewed by DAZN in the aftermath of the fixture, and the veteran defender bit back.

“Respect the people, we’re here working and talking. Shut up and show some respect!”

Sergio Ramos. Están buenas las cabezas. pic.twitter.com/VF2tF8ZWkt — Manuel López Sampalo (@mlsampalo91) January 4, 2024

There has been plenty of animosity brewing at Sevilla for some time now. Their domestic form has been largely unacceptable for the last 18 months, and that needs to change as soon as possible if they are to move away from relegation trouble in the second half of the season.