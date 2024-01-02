Villarreal star “very close” to joining Premier League side on loan deal with option to buy

The winter transfer window should be a very busy one for Villarreal. They have already signed Eric Bailly as a replacement for the soon-to-be-departed Matteo Gabbia, whose loan deal from AC Milan will be cut short. On top of Bailly, one or two more signings are expected to be made by the Yellow Submarine.

Outside of Gabbia, there will be other players departing Villarreal this month, with the next being Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chilean international has struggled for playing time since arriving from Blackburn Rovers last summer, having been snubbed by Quique Setien, Pacheta and Marcelino Garcia Toral.

As per Relevo, Brereton Diaz will become the second Villarreal attacker to head to the Premier League on loan (after Arnaut Danjuma to Everton). Sheffield United have agreed a deal to take the 24-year-old for the rest of the season, a deal which will include an option to make the arrangement permanent.

Villarreal probably would not mind Brereton Diaz leaving on a permanent basis, given that they signed him for nothing six months ago. However, it is essential that sufficient arrivals come this month, as the Castellon-based side look to improve on their poor opening half of the campaign.