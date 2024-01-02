Jude Bellingham sacks personal chef appointed to him by Real Madrid

During his final years as a Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema had Alberto Mastromatteo as his personal chef. The Frenchman got along well with the Mallorcan, with the club believing that his excellent performances were, in part, down to the nutrition meals prepared by Mastromatteo.

As a result, when Benzema left, Mastromatteo was appointed by Real Madrid to be Jude Bellingham’s personal chef, believing that the midfielder, who joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer, would be able to produce a similar level of performance.

This has undoubtedly been the case so far, with Bellingham having been exceptional this season. However, it hasn’t particularly been because of Mastromatteo, with Relevo reporting that the 20-year-old did not take to the meals he was being produced. As such, after discussions with his mother, Bellingham took the decision to sack Mastromatteo as his personal chef.

It has been the only blip on Bellingham’s incredible start to Real Madrid, although if he continues with his excellent form for the remainder of the season and beyond, club bosses won’t care too much.