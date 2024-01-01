Atletico Madrid step up midfielder search after registering interest in 19-year-old Moroccan star

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been desperate for a midfielder to be signed for the last six months. One did not arrive last summer, and at this stage, it appears that it will be the same case during the winter transfer window, which opens for business in Spain on Tuesday.

Still, this hasn’t stopped Sporting Director Andrea Berta looking at potential targets. A younger player is wanted by Atleti, and the latest player to be added to their shortlist is Genk’s Bilal El Khannouss.

According to reports in Belgium (as relayed by MD), Atleti are joined in the race for the 19-year-old by Roma and Marseille. El Khannouss is currently having an excellent season with Genk, which has led to him being called up by Morocco for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Atletico Madrid will likely use the tournament to run the rule over El Khannouss, as they look to establish their options ahead of an expected midfielder pursuit during the summer’s transfer window.