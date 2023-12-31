Real Madrid starlet “closer than ever” to making long-awaited debut, could come against Mallorca

Arda Guler has had a very frustrating start to life at Real Madrid. Having signed from Fenerbahce during the summer, he has yet to make his debut for the club, as a result of two serious injuries.

Guler suffered a recurrence of a long-standing knee problem during pre-season, and upon his return from that, he picked up a muscle injury, which has meant that he has not played a single minute for Real Madrid this season. However, that could soon change, as he has now fully recovered.

Marca say that Guler is “closer than ever” to adorning the Real Madrid shirt for the first time, and his long-awaited debut could come on Wednesday when Mallorca visit the Santiago Bernabeu for both clubs’ first match of 2024.

Understandable, there has been tangible excitement among Real Madrid supporters for Guler’s debut, and if all goes to plan, he should make his first appearance in early January – either against Mallorca, or against Arandina in the Copa del Rey.