Real Madrid could lose up to six first team players next summer as transfer decisions loom

With January almost upon us, it means that many players are entering the final six months of their contracts at their respective clubs. Real Madrid are included in this, as they have four players whose deals come to a close at the end of the season.

As per MD, Los Blancos stars Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez are all out of contract next summer. So far, negotiations have yet to be opened with all four players, although Real Madrid typically do not look to do this until near the end of the season, meaning that those affected are likely to be kept in limbo.

Furthermore, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu Mato are only on loan, with their spells at Real Madrid ending in the summer too, which takes the number of possible departures to six, before sales are taken into account.

Aside from Kroos, none of the aforementioned players are considered to be indispensable for Real Madrid, so it could be that not many are kept on. The situations will be established in the first half of 2024.