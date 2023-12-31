Keylor Navas made Real Madrid SOS call after Thibaut Courtois injury

Real Madrid were forced into a dramatic transfer move at the start of the 2023/24 season following an injury to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian star has confirmed himself as the No.1 in Madrid since 2019 but his campaign was ended in August following a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid opted to send Courtois for surgery on a torn ACL, with initial estimates placing his return date at May, but he is unlikely to feature until the 2024/25 campaign.

There remains an outside chance of the 31-year-old making it back in time for Euro 2024 but he will not be rushed into a comeback.

Courtois injury saw Real Madrid make a bold move to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea but they were also offered former stopper Keylor Navas.

As per reports from Marca, the Costa Rican international reached out to Los Blancos officials, as he looked to secure a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The club opted against accepting Navas’ offer and the 37-year-old is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season.