Real Madrid have key player back available for Mallorca fixture – “All that’s left is for the coach to choose”

Real Madrid’s attackers have been in outstanding form of late. Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Joselu Mato have all stepped up in the absence of Vinicius Junior, who has been out of action since mid-November after suffering a hamstring injury whilst playing for Brazil.

The good news for Carlo Ancelotti is that he has Vinicius back available again. He has been training over the last couple of weeks, which included taking part in Saturday’s opening training session at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Speaking to RMTV (via MD) at the session, he confirmed that he will be available for selection against Mallorca on Wednesday.

“I’m fine, very well. Now all that’s left is for the coach to choose.”

Given the form of Rodrygo and Brahim in particular, it would be a surprise if Vinicius starts for Real Madrid against Mallorca. However, he will surely re-take his starting spot in the coming weeks.