Karim Benzema planning Saudi Pro League exit in 2024 – report

Karim Benzema could push to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in 2024.

Benzema opted to make the move the Middle East in June, after negotiating an exit from Real Madrid, to complete a free transfer move.

The deal was tipped to be a key step for the defending Saudi champions but Benzema has struggled for consistency in Jeddah.

After a strong start to the campaign, Benzema’s goals have dried up, and he is rumoured to have ‘disappeared’ following Al Ittihad’s 5-2 defeat to Al Nassr on December 26.

He was not included in the squad for their postponed clash with Al Ta’ee two days later and the situation remains unclear.

Reports from local outlets, as covered via Diario AS, have claimed Benzema has left Jeddah, as the season moves into a mid-campaign break.

Criticism over his form remains harsh in Saudi Arabia, and there is an open possibility that he could look to leave, and walk out on the final two years of his contract.