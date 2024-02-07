Saudi Arabia situation for Karim Benzema worsens as training exit follows spat with Marcelo Gallardo

Former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema continues his rollercoaster spell in Saudi Arabia, after another falling out. This time with manager Marcelo Gallardo.

In 2023, Benzema fell out with Nuno Espirito Santo, who called him lazy before eventually getting the sack. Certainly the Frenchman was under pressure from his own fans too, for a perceived lack of effort, and underperformance.

After he returned from their break in December two weeks late having been on holiday in Mauritius, relations became even more tense. At that point he was linked heavily with a return to European football, with Olympique Lyon, Arsenal and Manchester United all enquiring about his situation. His €100m per year salary ensured he remained in the Middle East though.

It has not taken long for tensions to rise again though. As per Marca, new manager Marcelo Gallardo had asked him to train alone this week, something Benzema point blank refused to do. Following an argument, Benzema left the pitch.

Benzema had already carried out a period of training in solitude, after the club imposed it on him, following his absence from preseason. Gallardo and Benzema are still not seeing eye-to-eye though, and has not apologised for his behaviour.

It seems that Benzema will be in Saudi Arabia for at least six months more, but the road back to redemption seems a rather long one, and he may consider that it is a shorter route through Europe.