Jamie Carragher makes Karim Benzema point over Erling Haaland’s form

Erling Haaland is facing a crucial few weeks in his Manchester City career as the campaign winds up.

Haaland enjoyed a sensational first season in Manchester in 2022/23 with an unbelievable haul of 52 goals scored in 53 games.

His goals propelled City to a trophy treble, including a first ever UEFA Champions League trophy, but his form has dipped in recent weeks.

Despite expectations having to be adjusted, following his incredible start to life in English football, the Norwegian has only managed 19 Premier League so far in 2023/24.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has drawn a blank against domestic rivals Liverpool and Arsenal of late and failed to make an impact away at Real Madrid last week.

Pep Guardiola needs his main attacking force to have a greater impact against the leading teams as City remain on course for three possible trophies again in 2024.

Former Liverpool defender, and television pundit, Jamie Carragher believes Haaland needs to mirror Karim Benzema’s style, if he wants to rival Kylian Mbappe as the world’s No.1.

“If that’s his ambition, he must add more to his game to take that leap, and seriously challenge his rival for the title of best player of his generation, in Kylian Mbappe”, he said.

“To play as a centre forward at Real Madrid you have to be versatile. Karim Benzema was seriously underestimated beyond his ability to score.

“Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer, is much more than just a goal scorer.”

Haaland will once again lead City’s attack as Real Madrid head to Manchester for the second leg of their Champions League quarter final on April 17.