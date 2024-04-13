Eduardo Camavinga overlooks Kylian Mbappe as best ever teammate

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has revealed his most talented teammate during an interview with Oh My Goal.

The France international has been an integral player for Los Blancos so far this season as they battle to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Camavinga will also be a key figure for France this summer as they head to Germany for Euro 2024 in June.

France was a theme in Camavinga’s thinking on his best ever teammate ahead of his link up with Kylian Mbappe.

The pair are expected to return from Euro 2024 as club teammates with Mbappe set to confirm his move to Real Madrid before the tournament begins.

However, despite the opportunity to hail his incoming new colleague, Camavinga opted for former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as his No.1 pick.

“Best player I’ve played with? If I had to choose one. Kylian Mbappe isn’t with me on a daily basis, so I’d say Karim Benzema.”, he said.

Benzema’s final two campaigns in Madrid were the best of his illustrious career as he captained the club to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League glory alongside Camavinga.